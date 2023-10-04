Who Is Controversial Missionary Renee Bach?

Witnesses said she looked like a doctor — she wore a stethoscope around her neck while clad in a white lab coat — and performed tasks that a medical professional would. But this woman, Renee Bach, had no medical training and was in fact a homeschooled American missionary who ran a clinic in Jinja, Uganda that is alleged to have killed more than 100 babies, according to the Daily Mail. The allegations emerged via a 2019 lawsuit in Uganda. Bach ran Serving His Children, a "malnutrition rehab center" located in her home.

In a 2019 interview with Fox News, she said she staffed the facility with Ugandan "medical professionals." "I have never represented myself as a medical professional or health worker of any type," she said. "I have assisted our medical team in emergency settings and in crisis situations but I have never practiced medicine ... or put on any sort of a uniform or white coat for that matter."