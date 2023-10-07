What Was The Smile Jamaica Concert?

On December 5, 1976, in Kingston — the island's capital — Bob Marley took the stage to the massive roar of love and relief from his fellow Jamaicans. There were over 80,000 people at the free concert, there to see their idol who just two days earlier had nearly been assassinated by armed thugs. "When me decided ta do dis yere concert two anna 'alf months ago, I told dere was no politics," he told the crowd (via "Catch a Fire: The Life of Bob Marley"). "I jus' wanted ta play fe da love of de people."

His words belied what he'd been living through for months. Marley was caught between the country's two warring political parties, which used "armed goon squads" to do their bidding during a turbulent run-up to the next election scheduled for the beginning of 1977, per Spin. Michael Manley, who was then prime minister and the head of the left-leaning People's National Party, had hijacked Marley's idea for a free concert for his own political ends, according to "The Book of Exodus: The Making and Meaning of Bob Marley and the Wailers' Album of the Century." The gunmen — who shot Marley, his wife Rita, and several others — were alleged to have ties to the rival political party, the U.S.-backed Jamaican Labor Party headed by Edward Seaga, per Far Out Magazine.