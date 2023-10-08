Why Are Vampires Said To Fear The Sun?

Say the word "vampire" and anyone within earshot will be likely to conjure the same image in their head. In the popular imagination, vampires are tall, thin, pale, clad in black, noble in bearing, and distinguishable from the living by canine fangs which protrude from between their other teeth, with which they pierce the necks of their victims to suck their blood.

But alongside the image of the well-dressed bloodsucker comes a range of other characteristics related to the vampire's behaviors, powers, and weaknesses. Vampires, it is said, are the living dead, who have returned from beyond the grave after being bitten parasitically by another vampire. Vampires are said to have superhuman strength, to be able to transform into animals such as bats, to cast no reflection, and to hypnotize their victims. It is commonly held that vampires, like werewolves, cannot be killed by conventional methods, but instead must be destroyed in one of a few select ways, be it a stake through the heart, exposure to garlic, or a cross.

But as creatures of the night, it is also often said that vampires are repelled by sunlight — indeed, in some famous depictions, vampires may even be killed by contact with the light of day. The origin of this aspect of the vampire myth is still debated, though it is surprisingly absent from perhaps the most influential vampire story of them all: Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, "Dracula."