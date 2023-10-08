The Gruesome True Story Behind The Godfather's Horse Head Scene

"No animals were harmed in the making of this film," the familiar message reads. Most folks nowadays would probably agree that this is a good thing, especially when learning about how animals were treated on movie sets in the past. In fact, Humane Hollywood reports some horrific goings on as recent as 1980's "Heaven's Gate," which featured ludicrously cruel animal treatment like detonating horses (for real), tripping them while they're running, chopping off chicken heads, engaging in actual cock fights, etc. Currently, American Humane gets involved with films to certify them as cruelty-free.

But how about films that contain things like, say, a severed horse head tossed into an occupied bed? That description likely brings to mind one film, and one film alone: 1972's grand mafia epic "The Godfather," starring Marlon Brando's best bulldog impression. Folks have likely wondered from day one whether or not the very real-looking horse head in character Jack Woltz's bed was indeed real. On that point we've got surprising news and even more surprising news. The surprising news? Yes, the horse head was real. The even more surprising news? As TIME reported, it came from a New Jersey dog food factory. The reason being: Horse meat was a staple in animal food products for decades and only started petering off in the 1940s, as CBS News explains. And at "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola's request, the nameless factory in question agreed to reserve — and preserve — the head of a horse scheduled for death.