The Real Reason Some People Think Cilantro Tastes Like Soap, According To Science

Ah, cilantro: A bright green, fresh, snappy counterpoint to deeper, darker spices, and a critical component in Mexican cuisine, Thai cuisine, Indian cuisine, curries, chutneys, salsas, pestos, seafood dishes, rice dishes, soups, and more. Speaking of the leaves, that is. Take the seeds and ground them down to make the earthy, zingy coriander and you've got a whole other array of dishes at your disposal, like garam masala. Or you know, forget all this culinary nuance because you swear that cilantro is disgusting and tastes like soap.

Anyone who's gone out with friends somewhere and ordered some food, or had folks over the house and cooked a communal meal has likely come across this debate. "Does it have cilantro in it? I hate cilantro. It tastes like soap," the statements might go. To those who love cilantro, all such talk of the herb tasting "like soap" sounds like nonsense. Those who swear it does taste like soap — and who likely have spent some time trying to get it through the heads of all those fools who love it — have to check every label and menu to avoid it like the plague.

But guess what? This is one of those cases where both people are right. In a 2012 study published in the journal Flavour, differences in perception of cilantro taste boiled down to differences in a single DNA base pair on chromosome 11 — specifically, that chromosome's olfactory receptor genes, like gene OR6A2. Smell, in other words.