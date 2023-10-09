The Disturbing Internet Searches Kouri Richins Made Before Her Arrest

On the face of it, the life of Kouri Richins and her husband Eric was a happy and balanced one. The couple, who lived in Kamas, Utah, appeared on social media to have a loving relationship and adore their two young children. Kouri had a passion for writing children's books while also working in real estate, having set up her own business in 2019. Meanwhile, Eric had amassed a small fortune through his successful masonry business. But in March 2022, the Richins family became headline news after Kouri called the emergency services to say she had found her husband dead one morning in the bedroom of their house (per NBC News). She claimed that she had fixed Eric a Moscow mule the night before but had slept in the bedroom of one of their children, who was having difficulty sleeping.

An investigation revealed that Eric had died from an overdose of fentanyl, with five times the lethal dose discovered in his system. Kouri was soon arrested for the poisoning of her husband, with later evidence suggesting the author had specifically bought fentanyl from a drug-dealing contact she had known only as "C.L." Though Kouri denies any wrongdoing, prosecutors point to prior wrangles over money, specifically Eric's life insurance policy, and also prior statements from the victim, who believed Kouri was trying to poison him. Then there are the suspicious internet searches that seem to show Kouri was trying to work out her chances of getting away with it.