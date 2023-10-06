The Sad Reason Dick Butkus Quit The NFL

Dick Butkus was a monster on the gridiron. But even monsters have weaknesses. In the case of the Chicago Bears' middle linebacker, it was his right knee. On October 14, 1973, after years of suffering, Butkus took himself out of an away game against the Atlanta Falcons. "I just couldn't stand the pain," he told The New York Times in 1974. "It hurt so much I had tears in my eyes." On top of that, Butkus believed the Bears' management had made his injury worse by refusing to allow him to have surgery that season.

After Butkus' death at age 80 on October 5, 2023, Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, calling the player "the ultimate Bear." The 6-foot-3-inche, 245-pound Butkus — known as "The Animal" and "The Maestro of Mayhem" for his unstoppable tackling — only played for the Chicago Bears in his nine years in the NFL. But by the end, the then 31-year-old had grown estranged from the team and its owner, George Halas, to whom he had given everything and more.