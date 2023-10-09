Whatever Happened To The Baby Shark Kids?

In 2017, two years after Pinkfong's version of "Baby Shark" appeared on YouTube, Elaine Kim Johnston's family relocated from Korea to New Zealand, the New Zealand Herald reported. At that time, Johnston's mother — Hee Jung, or Lisa — told the outlet her daughter had modeled in Korea from the age of 4 and was asked to audition for Pinkfong's video. "She's got the energy which is why I think they liked her," Lisa said. It also took some time for Johnston to learn the "Baby Shark" dance moves, and once her school friends learned she starred in the video, they thought it was cool. But then "they tried to do it and I had to judge who was better," Johnston said. As of 2018, Johnston was enrolled in St Patrick's School in Masterton and hoped to continue her modeling career in New Zealand.

Also in 2018, New Zealand's 1News caught up with Johnston in her new home. Even she said the viral video she was so closely associated with was a little "annoying" (her sister called it a "boring song"). Commenting on the success her daughter had modeling in Korea, Lisa admitted she was a stage mom. When asked about her plans for the future, Johnston added, "My dream is to be a model." As of 2023, though, Johnston seemed to have little presence online or on social media.