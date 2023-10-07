Huge Scandals That Hit Famous Podcasters

The world of podcasting is rife with scintillating topics, twists and turns, and big personalities. It's safe to say that in order to find success in that world, one must greatly enjoy the sound of one's own voice, and a Herculean level of self-confidence. Indeed, a flair for the dramatic never hurt anyone's chances of becoming the next podcaster, and to see the endeavor that began in their basement acquired by a giant media company for ridiculous sums of money.

This slice of media has become big, big business, particularly after the proliferation of smartphones made our favorite podcasts available to us anywhere we can get a signal. As of 2023, podcasts rake in north of $2 billion per year in annual revenue, a figure that is expected to double in just a few short years. The personalities who are the most prominent in this space, then, are nothing short of huge celebrities — and, like lots of celebrities, they sometimes tend to find themselves in the middle of questionable situations of their own making. Here are some podcasters who got a bit more attention than they bargained for, in the form of scandal and controversy.

The following article includes allegations of addiction, mental health issues, and sexual assault.