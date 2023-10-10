Inside Madonna's Previous Relationship With Vanilla Ice

In order to avoid being recognized, the couple would sometimes wear disguises to the movies or to dinner. "I had a mustache and a hat with hair coming down and she would go as an old lady," Vanilla Ice recalled on "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight." But according to Andrew Morton's "Madonna," Vanilla Ice felt Madonna wanted to take the relationship further and faster than he did. "There was a desperate neediness about her, an impatience to get married," he said in the book (per People). "She even proposed to me," he told Jenny Hutt. "I mean, things were going so crazy and fast."

After Madonna released her coffee table book "Sex" in 1992, which included photos with Vanilla Ice, he told her they were over. "You can go your way and I'll go mine," he recounted to Hutt. But with the hindsight of several decades, the rapper's thoughts on the relationship have mellowed. "She was a sweetheart," he said on "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight." "We had great times. I mean you take away the fame and everything and you got two people who just basically had a normal relationship." For her part, Madonna told Us Weekly if she had to choose between being on a desert island with either Vanilla Ice or Dennis Rodman, she would choose the latter. "He has a better sense of humor," she said. "Plus, he could always wear my clothes."