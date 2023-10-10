Here's What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment

The small, one-bedroom Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment hid a house of horrors. Just 15 minutes after the police arrived at Jeffrey Dahmer's home the night of July 22, 1991, for a report of a handcuffed man who had fled apartment 213 at 924 North 25th Street, the city's medical examiner began to catalog the serial killer's grisly trophies, according to Knight-Ridder News Service and Esquire. He found three human skulls in a filing cabinet, a vat of acid containing three human torsos, and a human head in the refrigerator, among other abhorrent discoveries.

"It was more like dismantling a museum than a death investigation," Jeffrey Jentzen, the medical examiner, told The Ann Arbor News in 2008. The investigators eventually found the remains of 11 men in the apartment. Less than a year and a half later, the 49-unit Oxford Apartments was nothing more than a nightmarish memory after wreckers ripped it down. Today, the site is a grass-covered lot surrounded by a fence, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.