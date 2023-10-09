What Is Hamas?

To Jews the world over, the Holy Land represents the foundation of cultural identity, historical truth, and religious belief. Muslims and Christians hold the region as sacred, as well. As long as that significance has held, people have fought and died in attempts to claim ownership over that special stretch of land along the eastern border of the Mediterranean Sea, also known as the Levant, from modern-day Lebanon south to Egypt. Contemporary sociopolitical conditions, faces, and names are different, and cavalry, archers, and swords have been swapped for rifles, jeeps, and camouflage. And so, the ancient conflict marches on under the contemporary guise of nation-states, political factions, and terrorist groups. Hamas is one such terrorist group.

The eventual formation of Hamas connects to the founding of Israel in 1948. Israel might have been established on the historical Jewish land, but it also gobbled up the state of Palestine and shoved Palestinians into two, ever-dwindling patches of nearby land in the West Bank and Gaza, as Open Democracy depicts. Come 1964 the pan-Arab Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was founded to represent Palestinian interests in the region. By 1974, the PLO claimed to be the "sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," an overreaching move which inadvertently gave rise to Hamas in 1987, a spin-off of the radical, Islamic, militant Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood that espouses violence as their tool of change, as Counterterrorism Ethics describes. Hamas has relentlessly attacked Israel for decades, conducting small-arms assaults, large-scale bombings, roadside bombings, and more.