Finding A Husband On Halloween Used To Be The Goal In The 1700s

Halloween is a holiday at once ancient and contemporary. Its roots go back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated since before the Roman invasion and believed to be the time of year when the veil between this world and the "otherworld" was at its weakest. According to Britannica, the bonfires, disguises, and spirits of modern Halloween figured into Samhain rituals. But the ghoulish, horrific aspect of such supernatural activity wasn't always front-and-center, the way it is in our celebration of the holiday. It was more important to take advantage of an opportunity; a weakened division between material and spirit was believed to make for ripe conditions to divine the future.

Divination was part of the Samhain celebrations, per History; as fires roared and participants donned animal skins, they tried to see into the future. Death, naturally, was a subject of interest, but so were affairs of life. Many sought answers in love and marriage through divination, and as Halloween evolved through the Roman and medieval periods into the early modern era, party games and rituals devoted to matchmaking became a popular feature. Young ladies of the 18th and 19th centuries were more likely to spend the holiday trying to find their future husbands than enjoying a good scare. Not only was Halloween seen as the ideal night to try such divination, but the hope and expectation was that the foretold husband would come into a woman's life by the following Halloween.