What Is The Catholic Church's Synod Of Bishops?

In ancient Greek, "synodos" was a two-part word, combining "syn" (same) and "hodos" (road or way) according to The Arlington Catholic Herald. That evolved into "synod," which in Catholicism came to mean a gathering of church authorities and lay members to discuss the governance of the church and the best way to follow the teachings of Christianity. Per Vatican News, synods in the early church could be overseen by local or metropolitan bishops or the patriarch, but the need soon came for an assembly to discuss the church as a whole. From the synods came the Ecumenical Councils. Such advisory meetings have been a regular part of Catholicism ever since.

The Synod of Bishops as a distinct, permanent body, however, is a relatively recent development. It was established (per The Holy See) in 1965 by Pope Paul VI in the wake of the Second Vatican Council, though the idea had been discussed even before that assembly. The synod is called to Rome from time to time by the pope to offer consultation on various matters, often a particular issue of the day. Per Britannica, 15% of the body is appointed by the pope, while the rest are elected by the bishops themselves from any given nation. The Arlington Catholic Herald described the synod as an attempt to continue the collegiality of Vatican II, though some have noted that the body is strictly advisory and was, by design, entirely subject to the pope's authority (per "What Happened at Vatican II").