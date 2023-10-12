The Real Reason Blink-182 Once Stopped Playing Adam's Song

There are a number of reasons a band might stop playing their biggest hits live. But according to NPR, it took a personal tragedy for punk trio Blink-182 to temporarily shelve one of their most well-known tunes, "Adam's Song." In 2009, the emotional ballad dealing with teenage depression and suicide became too much for Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus to sing. Around that same time, Adam Goldstein — a musician friend of the band who also happened to be named Adam and performed as DJ AM — died from an overdose. In a 2012 Reddit AMA, Hoppus, who wrote the song, said it might be "permanently retired" from the band's repertoire because it was "too hard" to perform.

Already a departure for the typically upbeat and fun pop punk band, "Adam's Song" was a hit for Blink-182, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart. Speaking with MTV News, Hoppus recalled the first time he played it for Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge, his Blink-182 bandmates. "[T]hey were like, 'Wow, that's a pretty heavy song. It's really good,'" the bass player said. But according to Hoppus, the band never questioned whether the tune belonged on Blink-182's third record, "Enema of the State," or if its overall sound was the right direction for the group to go. Sad or not, "Whatever song we write, if it's a good song, we'll put it on the record," he added.

[Featured image by Journalist 2nd Class Denny Lester via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]