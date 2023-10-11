More Grim Remains Of The Titan Submersible Have Been Found

In the summer of 2023, the world watched in horror as news broke of the missing Titan submersible. The private craft had been chartered to explore the wreckage of the Titanic 13,000 feet below sea level in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before it lost contact with its mothership, Polar Prince. What followed was a heartstopping race against time, with rescue crews scrambling to locate the lost vessel before the five people on board ran out of oxygen. For four days, the fate of the missing submersible was one of the planet's biggest news stories, with news outlets speculating on the traumatic experiences of those trapped under the ocean and wondering whether they might survive.

Sadly, after the deadline for contact with the vessel passed, its fate was revealed, and it was what many experts had feared all along. Rather than suffering a loss of power, the submersible had succumbed to the enormous pressure of the ocean and imploded. Investigators concluded that the catastrophic collapse took place around 1 hour and 45 minutes into the journey, killing everyone on board in an instant. In the aftermath of the disaster, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a recovery mission to reclaim the wreckage of the submersible and the remains of those onboard from the ocean floor. Months later, the recovery was still ongoing, and two sets of presumably human remains had been discovered at the location of the wreckage as of October 2023.