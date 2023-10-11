What Is A Kibbutz Community?

Long before the state of Israel became a reality in 1948, there were groups of European Jews who established farming communes in what was then known as Palestine. In October 1910, 10 men and two women, mainly from Russia, some in their teens, arrived on the East Bank of the Jordan River and established a community where they could work the land and live by common consent, according to "The Kibbutz: Awakening from Utopia" and the Center for Israel Education. They eventually took the name "Degania" — based on the Hebrew word for "grain" as well as the name of a local cornflower — for their new venture.

While there had been previous attempts at collective farming by other Jewish settlers — including on the land that the Degania settlers leased — because of its nearly immediate success, Degania became the model for the kibbutz movement in the coming decades. "Kibbutz" is Hebrew for "gathering" or "collective," according to Britannica. And as the word "collective" suggests, the residents of a traditional kibbutz hold their property in common and work and live together.