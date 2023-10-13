What Is The Twin Flames Universe And Who Are Its Leaders?

The concept of true love and belief in the existence of soul mates is nothing new. Such romantic notions underpin huge swaths of Western culture, from medieval poetry to the golden age of Hollywood, to even the plots of several modern video games. And though in the 21st-century society has in many ways reformulated the way we think about love, sex, and relationships to account for such issues as mental health, power dynamics, and gender balance, the truth is that many people find the idea that they have a god-given soul mate somewhere in the world to be hugely seductive.

In the internet age, it is no surprise that an obsessive community has emerged to take advantage of those who seek the kind of romantic love that exists in movies. In the parlance of a certain New Age worldview, a soul mate is a "Twin Flame," whom countless creators on YouTube and other social media channels post content that promises to assist their audiences in identifying and unifying with, no matter the obstacles. But among the noise, one particular platform, Twin Flames Universe, has emerged as a virulent source of Twin Flame content. Investigators from several outlets have come to describe Twin Flames Universe as a cult.

"​​The Twin Flame Ascension journey is a process of inner purification. You will attract and keep a healthy relationship when you heal the hurt parts of you that push it away, even unconsciously," readers are told on the sign-up page for the free introductory course. Elsewhere, the Twin Flame Universe offers courses costing up to $4,444 per person.