What Happened To The Real William Hale Depicted In Killers Of The Flower Moon?

In 1921, members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma started dying one by one. As Famous Trials recounts, Charles Whitehorn was found with two bullet holes between his eyes. Anna Brown was found decomposed in the woods a week after being shot in the head. Various tribespeople started falling to a strange, wasting-away illness — as though they'd been poisoned. Henry Roan, father of two, was shot in the back of the head. Bill Smith spoke up about a killer in the Osage's midst, and his house exploded with him and his family inside. Amidst an air of ever-swelling paranoia and talk of "evil spirits" stalking the tribe, Smith and other Osage kept dogs for protection. Eventually, local dogs began to die of poisoning.

Even though investigators tallied 24 official dead, one investigator reportedly claimed it's likely that "hundreds and hundreds" died over a matter of a few years, per David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Even though Grann says a "web of silent conspirators" were implicated — local bankers, doctors, salesmen, lawyers, ranchers, and more — the entirety of the murderous scheme traced back to one man: William Hale. A prominent local rancher, philanthropist, deputy sheriff, bank owner, and more, Hale inveigled his way into Osage's confidences at a time when the tribe struck rich through oil. According to the FBI, he hired assassins to remove people from the equation so he could receive life insurance money. He eventually got life in prison, served 21 years, got out on parole in 1947, and died in a nursing home in 1962.