Killers Of The Flower Moon: Whatever Happened To Byron 'Bryan' Burkhart?

Some crimes loom large in the American consciousness. Early outlaws like Jesse James and Billy the Kid and 20th-century gangsters like Al Capone and John Dillinger have become immortalized, as have some victims of unsolved murder, such as that of Elizabeth Short — the so-called "Black Dahlia." However, many brutal stories from the depths of history languish long forgotten until someone digs deep to recover them and bring them to a new audience. Such is the case of the Osage tribe murders, which took place between 1918 and 1931.

The criminal conspiracy behind the Osage murders of the 1920s was vast. Oklahoma rancher, politician, and businessman William Hale used friends, family, and associates to fulfill his criminal activities. Under his direction, some 60 or more Native Americans from the area's Osage tribe were killed in cold blood over the course of five years. The murders took place tactically to ensure the oil royalties of the victims fell into the hands of their white killers.

It took David Grann's 2017 book "​​Killers of the Flower Moon: Oil, Money, Murder and the Birth of the FBI" for the horrors of the Osage Tribe murders to be revisited by the general public. Grann outlined how Hale used his nephews, Ernest and Byron "Bryan" Burkhart, to commit cold-blooded murders purely for the sake of profit — and the latter never faced justice for his crimes.