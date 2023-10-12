Rudolph Isley Dies, Isley Brothers Founder Dead At 84

Rudolph Isley died on October 11, 2023, at the age of 84. The singer-songwriter, who was best known as one of the founding members of the Isley Brothers, passed away in his Illinois home. According to TMZ, a source told the outlet he died of a heart attack. Rudolph formed the Isley Brothers along with his brothers O'Kelly, Ronald, and Vernon, and they went on to create many hits.

The Isley Brothers were influenced by gospel and blues music. According to WERS, they began as the former and evolved into the latter as they began to experiment with other styles. In 1992, the Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their first single, "Shout," had over 100 million Spotify streams as of 2023. The Isley Brothers' experimentation inspired other artists — everyone from The Beatles to rappers like Jay-Z. In fact, the group's tracks have been sampled in various hip-hop tracks, including the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa."