Whatever Happened To The Girl From Michael Jackson's Thriller Video?

Dancing zombies, Michael Jackson's choreography, and, of course, the song itself combined to make 1983's "Thriller" among the most iconic MTV music videos of all time. Thanks in no small part to that video, the song and album "Thriller" topped the charts, and the video alone went on to sell millions of copies on VHS. As anyone who has seen it knows, however, Jackson's not the only star of the show. Alongside the ghastly cast of characters is Ola Ray, Jackson's date.

The actress was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and began singing, dancing, and modeling in Tokyo, where her stepfather was stationed in the Air Force. By 1980, she was back in the U.S., where she modeled for Playboy Magazine, earning her work in advertising for Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and IBM before working on the "Thriller" music video. In a 2022 Newsweek interview, Ray recalled her "Thriller" audition with director John Landis, who said he needed a girl to play two different parts. "One would be a modern-day girl, the other would be a girl based in the 1950s," she said, "but we would have the same boyfriend. We would be sitting in a theater, watching ourselves on the big screen. Then once my boyfriend on the screen turned into a werewolf, it would make the modern-day girl afraid and want to leave the theater." Here's what happened to her.