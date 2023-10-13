Ted Bundy Survivor Kathy Kleiner Reveals Details Of Her Life After The Attack - Exclusive Interview

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin never dreamt that her life would be forever changed by an unspeakable nightmare. Kleiner was a student at Florida State University and was thrilled to be part of the Chi Omega sorority. On the night of January 15th, 1978, as she slept soundly across from her sorority sister, Karen Chandler, two of Kleiner's fellow sisters were being horrifically assaulted and murdered by serial killer Ted Bundy in the next room, who had managed to escape from a Colorado prison.

After Bundy had finished the gruesome and tragic murders of Lisa Levy and Margaret Bowman, he crept into Kleiner and Chandler's room. It was dark; Kleiner recalled Bundy bumping into a trunk on the floor, startling her awake. She describes seeing a "black mass" and remembers it lifting something that she thought could be a pipe over head (it was actually a log), striking her hard in the jaw. The figure turned to Chandler and did the same, then turned back to Kleiner, striking her again, causing unimaginable pain.

Thankfully, Bundy did not have a chance to bludgeon either woman to death. Nita Neary, one of their sorority sisters, was getting dropped off by her boyfriend after a late-night date. The car headlights shone brightly into their bedroom, and Kleiner remembers thinking it was "God's light." Bundy panicked and ran, leaving Chandler and Kleiner bloody, disoriented, and in desperate need of help. Though both women were safe, their journey to recovery was just beginning. Kleiner's story is inspiring, and she detailed the events in an exclusive interview with Grunge.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).