London's Secret World War II Tunnels Explained

Deep underneath London, there was once a secret world. Well, the city is so ancient that there are quite a few surprising bits of history beneath busy Londoners' feet, from evidence of ancient Roman occupiers, to early modern plague burials, to its long-standing subway system established in 1863. But, while a moderately invested student of history may already know about these things, there's no reason to stop there.

For something different, you might go to the Chancery Lane Tube station on the Central Line that runs beneath High Holborn Street. It may look like a normal stop on the London Underground, but about 130 feet below the surface is a unique collection of passages that is now commonly known as the Kingsway Exchange tunnels. First excavated during World War II, they're not especially old for a city that's been around for nearly 2,000 years. However, they are mightily impressive, with more than 86,000 square feet of space sprawling belowground.

Originally constructed as deep-level shelters to protect civilians from an onslaught of German bombs, the tunnels have since led a colorful, if rather mysterious life. With a story that includes Cold War intelligence agencies and bustling telephone exchanges, the Kingsway Exchange tunnels have quite a lot of history to share. With new development on the horizon, it's very possible that you can visit these tunnels to experience that subterranean history in person.