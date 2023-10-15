Whatever Happened To AIM?

"Hey mom, can you get off the phone? I wanna dial into the net and go web surfing. I need to start the download of that picture before I go to class in an hour! Also, have you seen my box of floppies?" Ah yes — the wild, wild days of the newborn public internet. Before search engines ossified into a big-tech data-collection mechanism, social media crippled people's mental health, and curated website echo chambers bubbled humanity into ideologically possessed tribal groups, there was AIM: AOL Instant Messenger. Remember the little yellow running man? Remember the "boo-boo-bip!" ascending notification tones? Remember the simple, single-function chat tools we used to talk with friends?

Actually, the truth is in many ways, AIM never went away. Anytime someone uses WhatsApp, WeChat, Discord, Line, Slack, Viber, Google Chat (just kidding — no one uses Google Chat), etc., they're using the same basic tool that America Online (AOL) developed in 1997. But instead of chatting with people in little text boxes using two-thumb phone typing, folks used full-hand typing on an actual keyboard. Whoa.

Over the course of its product lifecycle, AIM went from beloved pioneer of expressive digital contact to bygone messenger prototype embodying nostalgic memory trips of lost adolescence. But the truth is, AIM probably lasted longer than most people realize. After a series of AOL business dealings that concluded at the end of the 2000s' dot-com bubble, AIM slowly dried up. The service was only officially shut down in 2017.