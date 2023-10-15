How LA's Skid Row Really Got Its Name

Encompassing the segment of LA roughly east of downtown between 3rd Street and 7th Street, Skid Row has come to embody a single image: lanes replete with ramshackle buildings, unhoused people milling around or drooping over from substance abuse, blue tarps draped over piles of cardboard or shopping carts, bashed up storefronts, and so forth. And while other cities have their own version of Skid Row — the Tenderloin in San Francisco, the Bowery in New York, for example — LA's enclave of poverty stands out. In fact, it has taken on almost mythic significance, especially in light of its placement within the city of Hollywood glitz, glamour, and opulence.

It might be tempting to think that Skid Row got its name after it transformed into its present, deteriorated state, as though its people had "hit the skids" or "skid out" on life and lost their proverbial footing. But no, Skid Row got its name before it descended into its current state, following some unwise LA policymaking in the '70s. Los Angeles Times recounts that 1975 saw city officials implement a "containment" policy to confine all the heavy alcohol users as well as the poor and unemployed into one clustered neighborhood. Fast-forward to the present, and we live with the consequences.

The name "Skid Row" actually has a benign origin connected to logging communities. Almanac says that a "skid road" was a stretch of road used to drag logs to mills or bodies of water, and The Seattle Times counts Seattle as the first city to have such a "skid road."