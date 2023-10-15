How Did Keyboard Cat Become Famous (And What Happened To Him)?

Ah, the internet — what's it good for? Ask many, and they'll tell you cat videos. One could perhaps trace the prevalence of online cat videos to the Keyboard Cat. Whatever happened to him, you might ask? Unfortunately, the rotund orange tabby named Fatso died in 1987. That, however, only marks the end of the first chapter in Keyboard Cat history.

It all started in 1984 when Fatso's owner Charlie Schmidt taped a video of his orange tabby seeming to play a jaunty keyboard tune dressed in an eggshell blue T-shirt. "I wasn't aiming for anything except relieving my boredom," Schmidt told The Washington Post in 2018. Years later, in 2007, he uploaded that old footage to YouTube. Then, in 2009, with Schmidt's permission, Brad O'Farrell of My Damn Channel — now Omnivision Entertainment — spliced someone tripping and falling down an escalator with the original Fatso footage, as if to say, "Play them off!" With that, a viral hit was born. In an interview with Mashable, O'Farrell said, "Within three days, my YouTube channel went absolutely bonkers. It was doing 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 hits a day. I was counting on not getting that many in my whole life."

Capitalizing on that success, Fatso's comical piano playing footage got added to still more video clips, typically consisting of the internet's second most popular online meme topic: "fail videos," or people slipping, falling, or generally making fools of themselves. With stars like Ashton Kutcher and outlets like The Daily Show on board, the Keyboard Cat phenomenon seemed unstoppable.