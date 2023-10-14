The Entire Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Explained

The shocking attacks carried out by the militant Hamas terrorist organization against Israel in early October 2023, brought new attention to one of the longest simmering and most violent struggles in the world: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The area of present-day Israel has long been a battleground for the competing movements of Zionism and Palestinian Nationalism, and things have often turned incredibly destructive. For decades, the front pages of newspapers worldwide have reflected the turmoil in the area, and things hardly seem to be getting more peaceful.

The struggle is for control of the territory of historical Palestine, which is largely a part of present-day Israel. The fighting has led to thousands of deaths on both sides and a massive refugee problem in the West Bank and Gaza. In 1950, there were about 750,000 Palestinian refugees, but that number has swelled to 5.9 million by the early 2020s, and many of them are living in appalling poverty today (according to the United Nations).

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is incredibly nuanced and delicate, and there are strong feelings from participants on all sides. From its modern-day origins in the 19th century through the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks, this is the history of the entire Israeli-Palestinian conflict explained.