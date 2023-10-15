Why Are Vampires Believed To Hate Garlic?

The legend of the undead creature that stalks its victims by night and drains them of their blood has been around for thousands of years, and so has our love of garlic. There were tales of what we now call vampires as far back as Ancient Greece, and humans have been ingesting garlic for twice as long. But our modern idea of the vampire's aversion to garlic comes from Eastern European folklore as interpreted by 19th-century novelist Bram Stoker in his book "Dracula."

Garlic, it's said, can ward off vampires, and the reason may be related to actual diseases researchers believe paved the way for stories of the legendary bloodsuckers. According to "The vampire in medical perspective: myth or malady?" people suffering from both rabies and the rare blood disorder porphyria have an aversion to garlic. Notably, people with rabies have a heightened sense of smell, and garlic's pungent properties could be too much for them to stomach. In the case of porphyria, garlic can worsen the anemia associated with the disease.