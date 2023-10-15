The Untold Truth Of Mary Lou Retton

Mary Lou Retton was dubbed America's sweetheart when she became the first American female gymnast to win gold in the all-around competition during the 1984 Olympics. In the months and years that followed, the diminutive teen with a camera-ready smile became a poster girl of sorts, not just for Wheaties cereal, but for her sport and her country. Even those who didn't follow gymnastics recognized her name and face, and decades after her historic victory, she's still associated first and foremost with her podium-worthy performance in Los Angeles.

But, despite having reached the absolute pinnacle of her sport, Retton's career as a gymnast accounts for a surprisingly small part of her biography. Her rapid rise within the world of gymnastics was followed by just as abrupt a departure, and she's spent the majority of her personal and professional life pursuing other endeavors. Yes, she scored that perfect 10 to beat Romania's Ecaterina Szabo in a made-for-TV moment. Yes, she was named Sports Illustrated Sportswoman of the Year and was, for a time, the most popular athlete in America. Still, there's more to Mary Lou Retton than even her most adoring fans probably know. The full story of this former champion's life is as loaded with as many twists, turns, and high stakes as were her thrilling routines.