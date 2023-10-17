What Are Ghost Cats (And Why Do People Claim To See Them)?

All the world over, there are reports of big cats living where no big cats should be. Rumors and sightings persist of oversized black cats in the British countryside (per Pacific Standard magazine). Australia has the Lithgow or Blue Mountains Panther (per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation). And ghost cats are still said to haunt the eastern part of the United States.

"Ghost" in this case doesn't refer to a supernatural entity, but rather an extremely elusive big cat, a puma. Or cougar, if you prefer. Catamount is accepted too, as is panther, and mountain lion. Despite its size, the cougar isn't considered a member of the big cat genus Panthera (its genus name is Puma) and is more closely related to the cheetah (per the Cheetah Conservation Fund Canada). Once ubiquitous throughout the Americas, the cougar's natural range has been eroded through hunting and territory and game loss, and they are now believed to live exclusively from the east side of the Rocky Mountains spanning out across the west, except for a small Florida population.

Yet every year, according to JSTOR, reports come in from east of the Mississippi that cougars still roam the land. Since the 1950s, thousands of eyewitnesses have claimed encounters with these ghost cats. What's more, some of these sightings have been verified. A cougar from South Dakota made his way through Wisconsin into Connecticut before being hit by a car in 2011, and photos captured a possible puma prowling around Lehigh County in Pennsylvania in 2023 per the Miami Herald.