What Is The Enfield Poltergeist?

While the Society for Psychical Research describes itself as a scientific organization and has working scientists of many disciplines among its leadership, many of its members do not have formal scientific backgrounds — including the two investigators most associated with the Enfield poltergeist case. Per his obituary from The Ghost Club, Maurice Grosse was originally a commercial artist with some design and engineering experience he turned toward invention later in life. He came by his interest in paranormal activity from personal tragedy and was more interested in investigations than theory. His fellow SPR member Guy Lyon Playfair, who became an enthusiastic supporter of the Enfield case, was an author and journalist whose mother had been a member of the SPR, per his obituary in The Telegraph.

Grosse and Playfair spent around six months investigating the Enfield case. Per The Telegraph, Grosse claimed to have seen huge pieces of furniture spin and fly about, coins materialize out of nowhere, and stones soar over the house (pictured above). He said that he heard dogs barking where there were no dogs and anomalous rapping inside the walls from several places at once. And he recorded what was supposedly Janet Hodgson channeling the voice of Bill Wilkens (via YouTube).

Grosse and Playfair were convinced by what they saw, but other SPR members who took an interest in the case were more skeptical. Researcher Anita Gregory wasn't shy about airing their doubts in SPR publications. While she entertained a paranormal origin from the Hodgsons themselves, she felt the case had devolved into a publicity-seeking enterprise (per the Skeptical Inquirer).

[Featured image by Mx. Granger via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC0 1.0]