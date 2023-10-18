The Science Behind Why Cabin Crews Dim The Lights During Takeoff And Landing

Commercial air travel has been around for almost a century, but flying remains a stressful experience for many of us. Despite the fact that it involves being propelled thousands of feet into the air at hundreds of miles an hour, it tends to be the little stuff that we really sweat. Airport security, timing your arrival at the airport, the price of snacks, the scarcity of storage space, the lack of legroom, the difficulty of fastening the safety belt — these are all such universal annoyances that they have become the subjects of countless stand-up comedy routines.

However, many plane travel annoyances are for our own good. Namely, for the sake of safety. Some protocols are for our safety during routine trips — wearing your safety belt during turbulence, for example, helps prevent you from being thrown around in your seat. Others are in case there happens to be an emergency. The latter situation explains one of the more mysterious parts of the experience of travel: Turning off cabin lights during takeoff and landing. It may be tempting to assume that the procedure is for the benefit of the crew, or perhaps airport staff. But surprisingly, turning off the lights for a period is intended to improve the vision of passengers in case of an emergency.