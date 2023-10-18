The Brutal 2010 Murder Of Stephany Flores

Joran van der Sloot, 22, was in Lima, Peru, for a poker tournament. It was May 30, 2010, exactly five years since Alabama teen Natalee Holloway disappeared on the island of Aruba, according to ABC News. Van der Sloot had been the main suspect in her vanishing, and now, he was in his hotel room with another young woman. Her name was Stephany Flores, she was 21, and she'd met van der Sloot at a casino and later visited him at his hotel, per the Daily Mail.

The pair were playing online poker on van der Sloot's computer when he got an instant message related to his involvement in the Holloway case. After learning who he was, Flores struck him in the face, according to van der Sloot's confession. "At that moment, impulsively, with my right elbow. I hit her in the face exactly on top of her nose," he told the Peruvian police (via ABC News). It only got worse from there.