Here's Why Anonymous People Are Called Jane Or John Doe

So we all know the detective scene, right? Detectives A and B — jaded veteran meets doe-eyed novice, perhaps — are in the morgue with a coroner. The coroner pulls a body out of one those refrigerated wall shelves, saying, "Found him this morning. No prints. No dental records. No ID. No clothes. And — get this — no face. Looks like bite marks here, here, and ... here." And what's the name of this anonymous and faceless fella? That's right: John Doe. And if it's a lady, Jane Doe.

Questions like, "Why John Doe?" and, "Why not Mark Smith?" aren't new. We all know that "John Doe" is used instead of real person's name as a placeholder if a person is found dead and unidentified, as our little detective scene above illustrates. But is John Doe ever used for the living? Why yes. The FBI hunts for numerous potential criminals, identifying the unknown as John Doe. As Cornell Law School explains, John Does can be unidentified hospitalized individuals. The John Doe moniker can also be used to protect people during trials if they fear reprisal or violence from certain parties.

As for why "John Doe," Language Humanities speculates that it's a just bog-standard English language male name. While this is true, it's not the whole story. The New York Times explains that the roots of John Doe go back to the Magna Carta in 1215 C.E., which necessitated the involvement of two nonspecific individuals to conduct certain legal actions.