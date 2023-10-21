What Happened To The First American Ninja Warrior Winner, Isaac Caldiero?

The G4/NBC hit show "American Ninja Warrior" built up a huge cult following after it first launched in 2009. Featuring athletes from across the country vying to take home the title and a cool $1 million in prize money, it displayed feats of strength, endurance, balance, and dexterity. It was unlike anything that had been seen on American television at the time. However, for many years one thing was missing: a winner. That's right — from Season 1 to 6, not a single competitor was able to claim the "American Ninja Warrior" title or the cash prize, as no one was able to make it past Stage 4 of the grueling live finals in Las Vegas.

That all changed in 2015 when finally, two competitors completed the course and proved the title could be won. The first to make it to the very end — which involves climbing a 75-foot rope in under 30 seconds in a challenge called Mt. Midoriyama — was Maryland's Geoff Britten, who made it to the top with a fraction of a second to spare. However, after him came Colorado's Isaac Caldiero, who beat him by three seconds and became the first person in the history of the show to claim the "American Ninja Warrior" crown. Caldiero — a former busboy — suddenly found himself rich and famous. But though he is still in the limelight, it appears that success didn't exactly go to his head.