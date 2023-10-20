How Killers Of The Flower Moon Differs From The True Story

In 2017, a true crime story called "Killers of the Flower Moon," written by The New Yorker staffer David Grann, became a sensation, at a time when the genre was taking over bookshelves, streaming services, and podcasting platforms. Grann's meticulously researched yet relatively slim volume told the compelling and all-but-unknown tale of a community of Indigenous Americans in turn-of-the-century Oklahoma who'd struck it rich during an oil boom, only to become the targets of what seemed like nefarious criminal plots. "Killers of the Flower Moon" had all the makings of a great page-turner: love, lust, greed, murder, not to mention twists that were almost too shocking to be true. But true it all was.

Martin Scorsese has been explaining on a press tour (via Time) for his new film that he reworked the script to be less about white characters, to focus more on the Osage characters. The book is told in three parts, or chronicles, two of which make up the majority of the page count. The first is largely from Indigenous American Mollie Burkhart's perspective, the second is from federal agent Tom White's. Curiously, Scorsese spends far more screen time dramatizing what might've happened in dark rooms between the conspirators (who also happen to be white guys). The film still manages to get most of the important details right, but the change in framing and the time constraints (even at three hours and 26 minutes) have necessarily led to some inaccuracies and omissions. This is how 2023's film "Killers of the Flower Moon" differs from the 2017 book version, and what really happened in Osage County all those years ago.

Contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon"