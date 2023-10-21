The Accusers At The Center Of The Salem Witch Trials

The Salem Witch Trials is an American horror story that has been told in two ways. First, it was a story of real witchcraft, black magic, and demonic possession, which shook contemporary 17th-century society to its core. Within a few years, however — and with the benefit of much hindsight — it came to be interpreted as a terrifying tale of mass delusion, one which led to the loss of many innocent lives.

Beginning in 1692 in the town of Salem, Massachusetts, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft, with scores arrested and taken to trial for the perceived offense. As reported by The New Yorker, the trials relied heavily on what was described by prosecutors as "spectral evidence" that the witches were communicating with the devil to "afflict" local people. Countless people were put on trial, after which 25 were executed for the crime of witchcraft. But as the mania died down in the years that followed, the Salem Witch Trials were reassessed as a terrible and tragic mistake, the result of misplaced religious fervor.

One of the central figures in the frenzy that led to the killings was Samuel Parris, the pastor of the local church. His position at the center of the community and proximity to some of the accusers meant that he facilitated much of the action against those who were accused and fanned the flames of suspicion toward them. However, the actual accusers — those who named names and claimed to have been "afflicted" by witchcraft — were other members of the local community.