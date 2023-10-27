Here's What Happened To The House Marilyn Monroe Died In

Sitting in Brentwood, Los Angeles, 12305 5th Helena Drive is no ordinary address. The property at this postal code belonged to none other than the iconic Marilyn Monroe, whose legacy still continues to thrive over 60 years after her untimely passing at the above address. Approximately half a century later, Monroe's former home sold on August 18, 2023 for $8,350,000, and was set to be destroyed by its new owners. However, the four-bed, two-bath property narrowly escaped demolition with the help of the Los Angeles City Council.

Without the intervention of the city council, the place where Monroe spent the last few months of her life would have been gone forever, as would a slice of Californian history. The actor first purchased the property on Helena Drive in early 1962 for $75,000 after her split from Arthur Miller. It was the first property she owned by herself (without a spouse or partner), and she reputedly paid for half of the home with cash and mortgaged the other half.