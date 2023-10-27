The Easy Way To Find Shipwrecks On Google Earth

Who doesn't like hidden treasure, sunken ships, and all that? Just fetch your map that someone conveniently marked with a big "X," grab your magnifying lens, toss on a Jumanji hat, and get cracking on a globetrotting adventure. Or you know, stay melted into your couch and tap open the app of a megabillion-dollar data collection corporation — Google — that controls satellites in non-geostationary orbit capable of taking pictures of your cellphone screen in your hand while you're searching for "How to find shipwrecks on Google Earth." Fun? Up to you. Possible? You bet.

Yes, Google Earth allows folks to prowl the planet and see sights hitherto unknown — provided they aren't below the ocean's surface. Some ships, like the forever famous Titanic, deteriorate at untouchable depths of thousands of feet below the waves and could never be spotted by satellites. But tides carry everything toward land, and a lot more shipping accidents happen than you might realize. The Global Maritime Wrecks Database has records of over 250,000 shipwrecks throughout history, including their locations. Even across 2018, 2019, and 2020, we lost about 50 ships per year, as the 2021 Allianz Safety and Shipping Review depicts. Some of these ships are bound to reach shore despite Earth's oceans covering 71% of our planet's surface. And if you want to see a wreck, just open user-curated Google maps like Visible Shipwreck Collection V 1.2 — containing over 1,800 ships — or enter coordinates on Google Earth to find some yourself.