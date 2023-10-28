Whatever Happened To Sharon Tate's House?

10066 Cielo Drive (formerly known as 10050 Cielo Drive) started out as an idyllic Californian retreat. However, the events of one night would lead to it eventually being demolished and a new property being built on the land where Tate's former residence once sat. As of 2023, the house is on the market for just under $50 million, but the property's varied history began long before this. First built in 1941, the gorgeous farmhouse-style home had a private, tucked-away feel that made it a perfect choice for aspiring film star Sharon Tate and her husband, filmmaker Roman Polanski.

On the night of the Manson murders, August 8, 1969, Tate, then eight months pregnant, was having a night in with her friends — heiress Abigail Folger and her boyfriend, screenwriter Voytek Frykowski, and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring. Tragically, the night would end with Tate and her friends, along with a friend of the groundskeeper who stopped by, being murdered by Charles Manson's fanatic followers. From this night onwards, 10050 Cielo Drive would be forever marred by being the crime scene for such a brutal event and has had an interesting run of occupants ever since.