Inside The Gruesome 2014 Murder And Aftermath Of Hells Angel Joel Silva

Back in the 1960s, the outlaw motorcycle club The Hells Angels was something of a counterculture curio. Though they had been accused of numerous crimes in the mainstream media, various groups including Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters and even The Beatles themselves lined up to party with the legendary bikers. But as the decade of free love wore on, the Hells Angels' reputation quickly changed.

In 1967, Gonzo author Hunter S. Thompson, who would later find widespread fame with his novel "Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas," published his book "Hells Angels," which outlined his dealings with the notorious biker gang. Having initially gained the trust of the group, Thompson's friendship with the Angels soured as he encountered scenes of violence and sexual assault.

Similarly, the gang's role in the disaster that was Altamont, a festival at which the Hells Angels were hired as security and which descended into violence that eventually saw members of the gang stab a concertgoer, showed their true colors. The incident has been identified as the end of the hippie movement and saw the Hells Angels characterized as nothing more than thugs and criminals in popular culture. Half a century on, the Hells Angels still exist, with chapters all over the world, and their criminality continues, with reports emerging of bloody murders that include the killing of their own members.