The Origins Of Day Of The Dead

Día de los Muertos, or as it is known in English the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican festival held every November 2, as well as October 31 and November 1 in some regions. The event is one of the most prominent on the country's calendar when people from all walks of life come together to pay their respects to the dead and to celebrate death as a natural part of life. As such, it is characterized by overt images of mortality, such as skeletons and the famous sugar skulls that have become synonymous with the festival and which are now commonly seen throughout pop culture design. According to UNESCO, an important aspect of the festival is the laying of offerings such as flower petals and food, which are said to encourage the spirits of the dead to visit their living relatives for the duration of the celebration and to bring good fortune.

Today, the celebration is a festival of color, with bright outfits, toys, and ostentatious decorations bedecking streets and private residences among the clamor of parades, dance, and musical performances. Its roots, however, go back centuries, to before the arrival of European colonialists in America. It is derived from Indigenous celebrations that took place each fall in honor of people's deceased relatives and their ancestors.