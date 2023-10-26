Who Is Robert Card, Suspect In The 2023 Maine Mass Shooting?

On October 25, 2023, a man killed at least 18 people and injured 60 others in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, NBC News reported. A police bulletin claims the incidents took place at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. As of this writing, the suspect is 40-year-old Robert Card, who law enforcement officials said "should be considered armed and dangerous."

A U.S. Army spokesperson told CBS News that Card is a petroleum supply specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve. Speaking to the Associated Press, a military official said Card was moved to Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point for evaluation after acting erratically while training with the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment. The exercise was taking place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.

The police bulletin says Card was in a mental health facility for two weeks in summer 2023. He reported "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard base" in Saco, Maine. Clifford Steeves, who served in the Army Reserve with Card, told CNN the suspect has firearms training — but saw no combat deployments.