Inside Patrick Stewart's Real-Life Ghost Encounters

British actor Patrick Stewart may be best known in contemporary society for his work in Sci-Fi genres like "Star Trek's" Captain Jean-Luc Picard or as Marvel's beloved Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men film franchise, but in his book, "Making it So: A Memoir" which was released in October 2023, he opens up about his personal experiences with something that deals with a very different realm — the paranormal. According to the 83-year-old, he's had encounters with entities, ghosts, apparitions — whatever you like to call them — since he was a child.

In an interview with NPR, after the release of the book he was asked if he believes in "spirits" or things that are "bigger than us." He replied, "I believe in it. I don't talk about it very much. It's — and I'm a little uncomfortable talking about it because it sounds wacky but it isn't, actually."

Stewart elaborated more fully with USA Today, telling the outlet, "I have been witnessing stuff since I was 12 years old. And it has stayed with me throughout my life. I have sometimes quite intense feelings and nighttime experiences and occasionally I witness things. It happens to me and I'm not inventing it. Why would I invent it? Because I always feel slightly foolish when I talk about this." Yet in his memoir, he's chosen to open up about several of the experiences he's had throughout his life.