What Happened To Bill Clinton's Inaugural Ball Saxophone?

Folks of a certain age might recall seeing future President Bill "Bubba" Clinton don his iconic black sunglasses and hammer out "Heartbreak Hotel" on the keys of a saxophone on "The Arsenio Hall Show" in 1992. "How cool he is!" folks thought. He plays the sax and keeps it straight with "the youth vote." He's wearing a suit but chows down on McDonald's. He speaks politics but through a charming little smirk and an accent suited to a genteel Southern porch in summer. In fact, Papa Clinton's campaign leaned heavily into his image of cool and captured the "MTV Generation," as The New York Times said in 1992, down to him smoking pot while proclaiming that he "didn't inhale." It's okay, Mr. President. That stuff's legal now.

Clinton's televised sax-blowing "wow" moment wasn't the last time he brandished the brass in public. He played the Newport Jazz Festival, did an impromptu performance in Prague, Czechia (captured in bootleg form on "Bill Clinton Jam Session: The Pres Blows"), and joined the Blues Brothers at the Mohegan Sun Casino, among other instances. But most famously, Clinton played a celebratory sax on the night that rock legends Fleetwood Mac played during his inauguration ball on January 19, 1993. In 2007 Clinton donated his inaugural saxophone to the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2021 it went to auction and sold for $13,000, as Live Auctioneers shows.