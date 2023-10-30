What John Lennon's Rumored Last Meal Was

When John Lennon was murdered in the street just a few blocks from his New York apartment on December 8, 1980, it cut short a comeback for the former Beatle, who had largely hidden from the public eye for around half a decade. Nevertheless, his tragic death was headline news, with ABC sportscaster Howard Cosell interrupting "Monday Night Football" to break the news to the nation.

Lennon first moved to New York in 1971, over a year after Paul McCartney officially announced The Beatles had split for good. As noted by Variety, though Lennon was still a rock megastar, he took to the city like anyone else would and was regularly seen out walking or buying groceries. Though New Yorkers often left Lennon in peace as he went about his day, when fans did approach he would often talk and sign autographs, as he did on the day he was shot and killed. Apart from the attention of fans, sessions in recording studios, and photoshoots, Lennon in many ways lived the life of an everyday New Yorker. And rather than high-end restaurants, he was fond of New York delis. Indeed, James Dickerson's book "Last Suppers," the author said Lennon ate his final meal — a corned beef sandwich with a cup of hot tea — at a deli.