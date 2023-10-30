Why The Number 7 Is Considered Good Luck

Luck is a strange thing. By definition, it's a random and uncontrollable phenomenon, and yet some believe it can be guided or invoked. It's also an attribute or action. For example, an object — some charm, perhaps — is lucky, or a prescribed behavior like walking under a ladder is unlucky. When considered rationally, belief in "luck" seems like a weird and atavistic holdover from the days when our ancestors peered into the sky and hoped its gods would deliver rain. Attempts to configure, arrange, or manipulate luck are indistinguishable from ritual or folk magick, whether folks realize it or not.

So why, oh why, would a number be lucky? A number isn't a thing. A number isn't an action. A number is what kindergarteners say when counting apples. It's a mathematical quantification of a discrete amount of visible objects, or a numerical description of relationships between the properties of physical objects. And seven, in particular, seems to come up again and again as "lucky" around the entire world. In China, the number seven is a mystical number representing harmony between the elements. Indian astrology likewise considers the number seven to be related to mysticism and spiritual matters. And of course, there are all the callouts to the number seven in the Bible. But why? Maybe it's reasonable to assume that the number seven is considered lucky because it's linked to a variety of historically, textually, and culturally auspicious sources. There's also a possible scientific basis.