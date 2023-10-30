Everything We Know About David Copperfield's Plan To Make The Moon Disappear

David Copperfield: illusionist extraordinaire, Dickensian namesake, and guy who's really into squinting towards cameras. Yes, few folks in the history of stage magic conjure awe as well as they invoke media buzz about their next piece of illustrious illusionary-ness. He levitated over the Grand Canyon, stepped through the Great Wall of China, escaped from Alcatraz, made a plane disappear, a train disappear, and the Statue of Liberty disappear. And now? He's going to make a celestial body disappear. Say bye, bye moon. You've been our stalwart nighttime companion for a solid 4.5 billion years.

Okay, quick clarification: Copperfield is not going to actually erase the moon from the sky. On Today he says that the impending illusion has "taken 30 years of work, that's literally 30 years of our lives developing this." As for how the illusion operates, Copperfield simply says, "There's multiple methods to make it work." Among those methods? A whole lot of money, no doubt, if his Hollywood-level budget promo trailer on Twitter is any indication. February 2024 is the intended magical drop date, the promo says, as Copperfield strides across the moon regaled in garb as black as space.

There's a noble purpose behind all this pageantry, though: It's being conducted in conjunction with Save the Children. "If one person can make the moon disappear from the sky, imagine how together we can make poverty, hunger, and danger disappear for children on Earth." Copperfield says.