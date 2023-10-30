What's The Difference Between Day Of The Dead And All Souls Day?

All Souls Day and the last day of Dia de los Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead) fall on November 2 each year, but what is the actual difference between the two holidays? Both traditions take place in the fall and revolve around the dead, so it's easy to get them mixed up. However, the main difference between the two is the purpose of the day. All Souls Day is a time when family and friends remember the deceased in purgatory and pray for their souls to help cleanse them of sin and ensure they can enter heaven. In contrast, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the dead by leaving food and gifts at the graves of loved ones as offerings to the deceased. While the various activities and celebrations on Day of the Dead are done to remember those who have passed on, they are also intended as a way to embrace death and become accustomed to the idea of it.

All Souls Day does not embrace death this way, though it does heavily revolve around those who are dead. It's important to keep in mind that neither day should be used as an excuse to dress up in Halloween costumes. Both All Souls Day and Dia de los Muertos are deeply important in their respective communities, and feature traditions that stem from long and varied histories.